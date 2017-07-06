83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana lawmaker ends treasurer bid after cancer diagnosis

1 hour 34 minutes 28 seconds ago July 06, 2017 Jul 6, 2017 Thursday, July 06 2017 July 06, 2017 6:28 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana state lawmaker says she's dropping out of the state treasurer's race because she's been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Rep. Julie Stokes, a Jefferson Parish Republican, announced her decision and her diagnosis Thursday with a statement posted to her campaign website.

Stokes says she'll have at least five months of chemotherapy treatment. She said: "So, instead of running for state treasurer to help get our state's fiscal house in order, I will focus on fighting and winning my battle against cancer and spending quality time with my loving family." 

The state lawmaker says she is not resigning her legislative seat and expects to be energized and focused for next year's legislative session.

The sign-up period for the treasurer's race on the Oct. 14 ballot is next week. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days