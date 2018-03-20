Louisiana lawmaker also wants restrictive abortion law

BATON ROUGE - Mississippi recently passed the most restrictive abortion law in the country and now a Louisiana lawmaker wants to do the same. Senator John Milkovich (D-Shreveport) wants to ban abortions in the state after 15 weeks from conception, just like the Mississippi law.

"Ultimately our goal is to stop abortion. Let's quit killing babies," said Milkovich Tuesday.

The Mississippi law is already facing court challenges about whether it restricts a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

Louisiana is the lead defendant in five federal cases defending a number of state abortion laws according to the Attorney General's Office in Baton Rouge. Judges have overturned some laws and the cases have cost the state hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal fees.

"I don't think we can refrain from doing the right thing today because federal judges may do the wrong thing tomorrow," said Milkovich.