Louisiana law enforcement train to investigate opioid deaths

BATON ROUGE- Police officers and prosecutors from agencies around Louisiana are training to investigate and bring to court cases involving deaths from opioid abuse, as such deaths are on the rise.

Attorney General Jeff Landry's office hosted the all-day education session Tuesday in Baton Rouge, coordinating with the National Attorneys General Training and Research Institute.

Law enforcement officials from around the country were on hand to discuss investigative tactics, legal tools for prosecuting abuse cases and distinctions between opioid cases and other drug cases.

Joanne Thomka of the national training institute says Louisiana is the fifth state to hold such a training course.

Landry told participants Louisiana is one of eight states that have more opioid prescriptions than residents. He says law enforcement agencies need to partner to combat abuse.