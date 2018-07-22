94°
Louisiana-Lafayette to name policy center after Blanco

Sunday, July 22 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) - The University of Louisiana-Lafayette plans to open a public policy center in honor of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, a 1964 graduate of the university.
  
Citing a news release, The Advocate reports plans call for the center to open next year in the Dupre Library, with $2.7 million in funding coming primarily from private gifts. The university says the center will contribute independent research focused on criminal justice reform, poverty and economic issues, governmental ethics and education.
  
Dean of the College of Liberal Arts, Jordan Kellman, says Blanco championed those issues throughout her career. The center will also house Blanco's gubernatorial papers. Blanco donated 90 boxes of files, including those pertaining to recovery efforts after Hurricanes Katrina and Rita.
  
Blanco served as governor from 2004-08.
