Louisiana K-12 education board tweaks public school formula

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's top school board has redrafted its proposal for financing the state's public schools next year.



Action Thursday from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education came at the request of lawmakers. They wanted two provisions added to the $3.7 billion financing formula proposal for the 2017-18 school year, and those were included by the state board.



The provisions include language to assist districts impacted by last year's flooding and to safeguard the Vernon Parish school district if it experiences a significant student enrollment decline from a military deployment at nearby Fort Polk.



The changes add $7 million to the formula's price tag.



The formula, approved without objection by the education board, will be resubmitted to the Louisiana Legislature. Lawmakers can only approve or reject the formula they receive.