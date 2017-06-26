Louisiana jurors acquit man in Air Force sergeant's stabbing

Photo: KTBS

BENTON - Louisiana jurors have acquitted a man of murder charges in the 2016 stabbing death of an Air Force sergeant.

Bossier Parish jurors on Friday said Benjamin Shaw wasn't guilty of second degree murder, although there's little factual dispute that he stabbed Tech. Sgt. Zechariah Casagranda in an altercation stemming from a dance floor dispute.

Prosecutors said Shaw stabbed the Barksdale Air Force Base airman nine or 10 times and was at fault for his actions. Shaw has lived in Texas and Maine.

Defense attorney Jose Baez, who has defended former New England Patriots player Aaron Hernandez and Florida mother Casey Anthony, tells local media that jurors were correct to conclude Shaw acted in self-defense. He presented a witness who described Casagranda as his friends as "1000 percent the aggressors."