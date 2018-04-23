71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana judicial budget stalled amid concerns about cuts

1 hour 47 minutes 53 seconds ago Monday, April 23 2018 Apr 23, 2018 April 23, 2018 3:42 PM April 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The chief justice of the Louisiana Supreme Court asked lawmakers to spend more on courts next year.

Chief Justice Bernette Johnson spoke Monday to a joint gathering of the House and Senate, only days after the House stalled a proposal that would cut judicial money in the budget year that begins July 1.

Johnson says the $180 million request is necessary to fund "not only an independent judiciary, but also an effective one."

The court's proposal would increase financing from about $171 million this year. Instead, the House is considering a bill that would allocate about $164 million, as lawmakers grapple with a deep budget shortfall.

That proposed cut fell two votes short of passage Thursday, as lawmakers expressed concern about the implications of shrinking spending on judicial programs.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days