Louisiana joins program to rate addiction treatment programs

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana will be part of a national pilot project to create a rating system to judge the quality of the state's addiction treatment programs.
  
The state health department announced Louisiana's inclusion in the project, saying it will join Massachusetts and New York in the partnership with the national nonprofit organization Shatterproof.
  
Louisiana's Office of Behavioral Health will set the standardized rating system over 24 months.
  
Karen Stubbs, behavioral health assistant secretary, says the project aims to provide information about the quality of addiction treatment programs to consumers, health providers, referral sources and others.
  
She said in a statement that the rating system will focus on evidence-based care.
  
If the pilot program is successful, the rating system will be launched nationwide.

