Louisiana investigators looking for answers following mysterious cattle deaths

Wednesday, March 07 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jordan Whittington

ST. LANDRY PARISH- Authorities are looking for answers after a cow and three calves were found dead near the levee.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry and the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, a rancher recently made a complaint in reference to dead cattle on the pasture near the levee in Port Barre. 

Inspectors say the cattle appear to have been run over by a truck. Witnesses say they heard what sounded like trucks mud riding in the area around midnight on Mar. 3.

LDAF Commissioner Mike Strain said in a statement, “Whoever is responsible entered onto private property that is clearly marked as private on the gate. There are also signs posted that state cattle are present on property.” 

Anyone with information is asked to call the LDAF hotline at 1-855-452-5323.

