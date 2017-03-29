84°
Louisiana inmates sue over solitary confinement on death row

March 29, 2017
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Three inmates on Louisiana's death row say in a lawsuit they face inhumane isolation for 23 hours a day in cells "the size of an average of home bathroom."

A class action filed Wednesday claims prison officials are violating the constitutional rights of death row prisoners at Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola.

The federal lawsuit says the conditions are inhumane and jeopardize their physical and mental health.

The suit asks the court to order prison officials to alleviate the conditions of solitary confinement for all prisoners on death row at Angola.

A spokesman for the state Department of Corrections said the agency can't comment on pending litigation.

Last Friday, a federal appeals court revived a similar lawsuit challenging conditions on Virginia's death row.

