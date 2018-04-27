70°
Louisiana inmate found within two hours of escape

2 hours 23 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, April 27 2018 Apr 27, 2018 April 27, 2018 8:58 AM April 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Town Talk

ALEXANDRIA, La. (AP) - Authorities say an inmate who escaped a Louisiana jail was caught within two hours.

News outlets cite a release from the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office that says 34-year-old Kevin Mark Warden jumped the fence at Rapides Parish Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon while helping deputies pull items from freezers. He was found less than two hours later in a field.

Warden was being held on charges of aggravated burglary, carjacking, armed robbery and aggravated kidnapping. Authorities say he held a man at gunpoint in September and took his truck. He was found weeks later in California.

