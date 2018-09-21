Louisiana inmate captured in Texas more than 15 years after he escaped

EAST FELICIANA PARISH - An inmate is back in custody after he escaped a parish jail more than 15 years ago.

According to the Department of Corrections, Lonnie Joseph Payne escaped the East Feliciana Parish Jail on July 22, 2003.

He was serving a 17-year sentence, having been booked on 15 counts of burglary across East Baton Rouge and Jefferson Parishes and sentenced as a habitual offender due to his 21 previous offenses in Ascension Parish.

Law enforcement finally caught up with Payne Wednesday when he was arrested and jailed in Texas. Details of his arrest were not immediately made available. Once extradited back to Louisiana, he will face escape charges in East Feliciana.

According to the DOC, Payne would have been out by February 2019 if he had served his sentence.