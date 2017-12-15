Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana income forecast improves, but doesn't close gap
BATON ROUGE- Louisiana's income projections have improved, but state officials were tempered in their excitement about the brightened forecast because a nearly $1 billion budget gap still looms next year.
The Revenue Estimating Conference, which sets state income forecasts, increased revenue projections by $153 million for the current financial year that ends June 30. Next year's forecast was boosted by nearly $234 million.
The improvements were largely driven by better-than-expected sales tax collections.
That's not enough to dig Louisiana out of the looming hole that hits when the new financial year begins July 1, as temporary sales taxes expire. Even with Thursday's revisions, general state tax collections are expected to shrink by $994 million that year.
Senate President John Alario said it's not time to "go out and break the champagne bottle."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Livingston Parish Christmas toy delivery
-
Star Wars fans turn out in force for latest movie premiere
-
Mike Edmonson won't respond to allegations of wrongdoing but believes he was...
-
Will Wade and the Tigers host shopping spree for area kids
-
Two shot in iPhone sale gone wrong Thursday morning