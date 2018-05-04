74°
Louisiana included in tortilla chip recall

Friday, May 04 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
HANOVER, PA- Utz Quality Foods is voluntarily recalling multiple tortilla chip brands because of possible contamination by an undeclared milk allergen.

According to the FDA people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The company is recalling Golden Flake, Good Health, Utz, and Weis brand tortilla chips.

The products were distributed to retail outlets in the following states: AL, AR, AZ, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, PA, RI, SC, TN, TX, VA, VT, WV.

No illnesses associated with the recall have been reported to date.

