Louisiana improves controls on child care program
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's legislative auditor says the state education department has made strides in improving its spending controls on child care.
A report issued Monday by Legislative Auditor Daryl Purpera's office says the education department has enacted most of the recommendations made by auditors to track spending on the Child Care Assistance Program. A 2012 audit identified $46,000 in improper payments when the program was managed by the Department of Children and Family Services.
The latest report says the education department, which took control in 2015, trimmed improper payments to about $24,000. The Advocate reports the program helps pay for child care in low-income families. Payments average $210 per month for children under 13 or disabled children under the age of 18.
About $59 million was spent on 23,000 children in 2017.
