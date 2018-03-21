68°
Louisiana House to consider bill toughening hazing penalties

1 hour 43 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, March 21 2018 Mar 21, 2018 March 21, 2018 2:23 PM March 21, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana would strengthen criminal penalties for hazing, if lawmakers agree to a bill heading to the state House at the urging of the parents of a college freshman who died after a hazing ritual.
  
Republican Rep. Nancy Landry's proposal passed the House criminal justice committee Wednesday without objection.
  
The measure makes hazing that kills someone a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. State law currently treats hazing as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail.
  
Parents of 18-year-old Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver testified for the bill, saying it'll prevent hazing deaths.
  
Gruver died in September with a blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.
