Louisiana House backs criminal justice overhaul proposals

BATON ROUGE - Key pieces of Louisiana's planned criminal justice overhaul have passed the House, five days after they were unexpectedly shelved amid a wider political feud.

House lawmakers approved five bills Tuesday that are part of Gov. John Bel Edwards' push to decrease Louisiana's highest-in-the-nation incarceration rate and save millions annually.

Among the measures now headed to the Senate include Rep. Walt Leger's proposal to reinvest 70 percent of the estimated $262 million of savings over the next decade into efforts to keep lawbreakers from re-offending. That proposal passed 97-0.

Other bills aimed at easing the financial burden offenders face upon their release also passed but were met with some resistance from lawmakers who said the bills were too easy on criminals.