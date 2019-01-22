60°
Louisiana hosts summit to respond to student behavior issues

4 hours 36 minutes 58 seconds ago Tuesday, January 22 2019 Jan 22, 2019 January 22, 2019 5:14 AM January 22, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - About 1,400 Louisiana educators are expected to attend the state's first summit aimed at addressing student behavior issues.

The Louisiana Department of Education says the Behavioral Intervention Summit is scheduled for Jan. 30 in Baton Rouge. The event will offer attendees a day of professional development training with national experts, to get resources for responding to students with behavioral problems and developing and using student codes of conduct.

Sessions also will include topics on dealing with behavior rooted in trauma or stress, improving school climate and engaging families in addressing behavioral problems.

