Louisiana hospital to broadcast zoo TV for young patients

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Sick children at a Louisiana hospital who can't travel to a zoo will soon have the wildlife come to them, through a new TV channel in their hospital rooms.

Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge announced a new collaboration that will add the closed-circuit TV channel San Diego Zoo Kids into patients' rooms. Patients and their families will meet some animals from the Baton Rouge Zoo at a special event Friday to kick off the partnership with San Diego Zoo Global.

The Zoo Kids channel offers animal-oriented programming that will include stories from the Baton Rouge Zoo and more than a dozen other zoos and aquariums around North America.

