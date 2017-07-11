Louisiana honors its first female firefighter killed in line of duty

Photo: WWL

MOUNT HERMON - A community is honoring the life and service of a volunteer firefighter after she was killed in a crash while responding to a house fire last week.

Services were held Sunday for 54-year-old Ronda Varnado, the first female firefighter to perish in the line of duty from Louisiana. Honor guards and fire service personnel from around the state provided a continuous guard at her casket during visitation. Those in attendance praised Varnado for her dedication, sacrifice and her five years of service to her community.

Varnado’s flag-draped casket was carried to the graveside by the Town of Franklinton Fire Department’s antique 1934 Ford firetruck before being laid to rest at the Bethel Baptist Cemetery in Franklinton. The procession to the cemetery included over 60 fire trucks and fire service vehicles.

On April 7, 2018, Varnado will be honored yet again at the Louisiana Fallen Firefighter Memorial when her name is added to the Wall of Honor. The Memorial is maintained by the Walk of Honor Foundation which is located on the grounds of the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal headquarters in Baton Rouge. The Fallen Firefighter Memorial flag will remain at half-staff for the coming week in Varnado’s honor.