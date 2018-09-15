91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week 3

13 hours 25 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, September 14 2018 Sep 14, 2018 September 14, 2018 11:18 PM September 14, 2018 in Sports
By: Associated Press
PREP FOOTBALL
  
Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20
  
Acadiana 20, Carencro 13
  
Albany 44, Springfield 20
  
Alexandria 52, Peabody 13
  
Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14
  
Archbishop Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0
  
Archbishop Rummel 37, Riverside Academy 34
  
Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21
  
Barbe 51, St. Louis 14
  
Basile 13, Sacred Heart 6
  
Bastrop 41, Calvary Baptist Academy 6
  
Belle Chasse 52, Higgins 0
  
Benton 27, Tioga 17
  
Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0
  
Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13
  
Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 54, Ben's Ford 26
  
Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20
  
Brusly 39, Belaire 0
  
Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7
  
CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul's 24
  
Caldwell Parish 45, Grant 20
  
Carroll 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
  
Cecilia 49, Crowley 34
  
Cedar Creek 61, Arcadia 26
  
Centerville 22, Delcambre 16
  
Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6
  
Church Point 30, Kaplan 24
  
Clinton Christian Academy, Miss. 22, Union Christian Academy 18
  
Country Day 48, Baton Rouge Episcopal 21
  
Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
  
D'Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0
  
Denham Springs 37, Fontainebleau 29
  
Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0
  
Dutchtown 19, Covington 16
  
E.D. White 28, St. James 27
  
East Ascension 35, Thibodaux 0
  
East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31
  
Easton 37, Landry/Walker 34
  
Eunice 36, Rayne 14
  
Ferriday 21, LaGrange 20
  
G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0
  
General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Delta Charter 26
  
Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8
  
H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7
  
Hammond 24, Salmen 0
  
Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster Christian 6
  
Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0
  
Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7
  
Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6
  
Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22
  
Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21
  
Jennings 42, DeRidder 21
  
Jesuit 35, Central 19
  
John Curtis Christian 21, Parkview Baptist 0
  
John Ehret 37, Destrehan 35
  
Jonesboro-Hodge 57, Winnfield 32
  
Karr 34, De La Salle 7
  
Kentwood 40, East Feliciana 20
  
Lafayette 51, Patterson 32
  
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Franklin 0
  
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Northside 12
  
Lakeshore 28, Hancock, Miss. 7
  
Lakeside 34, Beekman 6
  
Leesville 35, Westlake 7
  
Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0
  
Logansport 41, Bossier 0
  
Loyola College Prep 41, St. Frederick Catholic 23
  
Lutcher 42, Marksville 12
  
Mangham 28, Pickering 14
  
McDonogh #35 16, East St. John 14
  
McKinley 16, Baker 14
  
Morgan City 60, North Central 6
  
Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6
  
Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14
  
New Iberia Catholic 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
  
North Caddo 34, St. Mary's 14
  
North DeSoto 20, Many 7
  
Northshore 13, Biloxi, Miss. 10, OT
  
Northwest 39, West St. Mary 12
  
Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14
  
Oak Forest 44, Bowling Green 43
  
Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14
  
Opelousas 36, Vinton 13
  
Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13
  
Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12
  
Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22
  
Pine Prairie 34, Beau Chene 7
  
Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23
  
Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20
  
Ponchatoula 54, Loranger 20
  
Red River 9, Mansfield 6
  
Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 14, Northlake Christian 6
  
Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12
  
Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6
  
Rosepine 43, Elton 20
  
Ruston 36, Airline 19
  
Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20
  
Scotlandville 20, Southern Lab 6
  
Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0
  
Sicily Island 12, LaSalle 6
  
Slaughter 30, Tara 6
  
South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13
  
South Terrebonne 36, Berwick 28
  
St. Amant 32, West Jefferson 15
  
St. Charles Catholic 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6
  
St. Edmund Catholic 27, Mamou 0
  
St. Martin's 31, Ecole Classique 0
  
St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21
  
St. Thomas More 59, Plaquemine 28
  
Sulphur 16, C.E. Byrd 13
  
Tallulah 82, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 34
  
Tensas 44, Ringgold 6
  
Tensas Academy 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0
  
Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6
  
Union Parish 48, Rayville 14
  
University (Lab) 41, Baton Rouge Catholic 21
  
Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11
  
Vidalia 15, Homer 14
  
Walker 40, Slidell 38
  
Washington-Marion 58, Ville Platte 8
  
Welsh 55, Loreauville 6
  
West Monroe 56, Wossman 14
  
West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20
  
Westgate 7, New Iberia 3
  
White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14
  
Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0
  
Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12
  
Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days