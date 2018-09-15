91°
Louisiana High School Football Scores - Week 3
PREP FOOTBALL
Abbeville 50, Jeanerette 20
Acadiana 20, Carencro 13
Albany 44, Springfield 20
Alexandria 52, Peabody 13
Amite 41, McComb, Miss. 14
Archbishop Hannan 59, Pope John Paul II 0
Archbishop Rummel 37, Riverside Academy 34
Ascension Episcopal 22, North Vermilion 21
Barbe 51, St. Louis 14
Basile 13, Sacred Heart 6
Bastrop 41, Calvary Baptist Academy 6
Belle Chasse 52, Higgins 0
Benton 27, Tioga 17
Bolton 52, Lena Northwood 0
Breaux Bridge 27, Kinder 13
Brookhaven Aca., Miss. 54, Ben's Ford 26
Brother Martin 37, Hahnville 20
Brusly 39, Belaire 0
Bunkie 24, Buckeye 7
CBHS, Tenn. 31, Saint Paul's 24
Caldwell Parish 45, Grant 20
Carroll 60, Lincoln Preparatory School 7
Cecilia 49, Crowley 34
Cedar Creek 61, Arcadia 26
Centerville 22, Delcambre 16
Central Lafourche 38, South Lafourche 6
Church Point 30, Kaplan 24
Clinton Christian Academy, Miss. 22, Union Christian Academy 18
Country Day 48, Baton Rouge Episcopal 21
Covenant Christian Academy 39, Hamilton Christian Academy 0
D'Arbonne Woods 12, Drew Central, Ark. 0
Denham Springs 37, Fontainebleau 29
Donaldsonville 32, Port Allen 0
Dutchtown 19, Covington 16
E.D. White 28, St. James 27
East Ascension 35, Thibodaux 0
East Beauregard 42, Merryville 31
Easton 37, Landry/Walker 34
Eunice 36, Rayne 14
Ferriday 21, LaGrange 20
G.W. Carver 52, McMain 0
General Trass (Lake Providence) 40, Delta Charter 26
Grand Lake 31, Highland Baptist 8
H.L. Bourgeois 34, Ellender 7
Hammond 24, Salmen 0
Hanson Memorial 40, Westminster Christian 6
Haynesville 33, Junction City, Ark. 0
Holy Cross 35, Chalmette 7
Holy Savior Menard 21, Avoyelles 6
Houma Christian 39, Ascension Christian School 22
Iota 42, Lake Arthur 21
Jennings 42, DeRidder 21
Jesuit 35, Central 19
John Curtis Christian 21, Parkview Baptist 0
John Ehret 37, Destrehan 35
Jonesboro-Hodge 57, Winnfield 32
Karr 34, De La Salle 7
Kentwood 40, East Feliciana 20
Lafayette 51, Patterson 32
Lafayette Christian Academy 63, Franklin 0
Lake Charles College Prep 47, Northside 12
Lakeshore 28, Hancock, Miss. 7
Lakeside 34, Beekman 6
Leesville 35, Westlake 7
Live Oak 35, West Feliciana 0
Logansport 41, Bossier 0
Loyola College Prep 41, St. Frederick Catholic 23
Lutcher 42, Marksville 12
Mangham 28, Pickering 14
McDonogh #35 16, East St. John 14
McKinley 16, Baker 14
Morgan City 60, North Central 6
Natchitoches Central 44, Southwood 6
Neville 17, Ouachita Parish 14
New Iberia Catholic 63, St. Thomas Aquinas 7
North Caddo 34, St. Mary's 14
North DeSoto 20, Many 7
Northshore 13, Biloxi, Miss. 10, OT
Northwest 39, West St. Mary 12
Notre Dame 28, Teurlings Catholic 14
Oak Forest 44, Bowling Green 43
Oak Grove 20, Sterlington 14
Opelousas 36, Vinton 13
Opelousas Catholic 18, Port Barre 13
Ouachita Christian 41, Delhi Charter 12
Parkway 30, Pulaski Academy, Ark. 22
Pine Prairie 34, Beau Chene 7
Pineville 45, West Ouachita 23
Pointe Coupee Catholic 41, St. John 20
Ponchatoula 54, Loranger 20
Red River 9, Mansfield 6
Resurrection Catholic, Miss. 14, Northlake Christian 6
Riverdale 48, South Plaquemines 12
Riverdale Academy 10, Christian Collegiate, Miss. 6
Rosepine 43, Elton 20
Ruston 36, Airline 19
Sam Houston 42, Iowa 20
Scotlandville 20, Southern Lab 6
Shreveport Northwood 43, Plain Dealing 0
Sicily Island 12, LaSalle 6
Slaughter 30, Tara 6
South Beauregard 30, DeQuincy 13
South Terrebonne 36, Berwick 28
St. Amant 32, West Jefferson 15
St. Charles Catholic 21, Wilkinson County, Miss. 6
St. Edmund Catholic 27, Mamou 0
St. Martin's 31, Ecole Classique 0
St. Martinville 28, Comeaux 21
St. Thomas More 59, Plaquemine 28
Sulphur 16, C.E. Byrd 13
Tallulah 82, Prentiss Christian, Miss. 34
Tensas 44, Ringgold 6
Tensas Academy 48, Rebul Aca., Miss. 0
Terrebonne 41, Assumption 6
Union Parish 48, Rayville 14
University (Lab) 41, Baton Rouge Catholic 21
Vermilion Catholic 34, Erath 11
Vidalia 15, Homer 14
Walker 40, Slidell 38
Washington-Marion 58, Ville Platte 8
Welsh 55, Loreauville 6
West Monroe 56, Wossman 14
West St. John 40, Bonnabel 20
Westgate 7, New Iberia 3
White Castle 42, Glen Oaks 14
Wilkinson County Christian Academy, Miss. 30, Claiborne 0
Woodlawn (BR) 30, Broadmoor 12
Zachary 35, Madison Prep 0
