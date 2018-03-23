Louisiana high court rejects LGBT rights order

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - By a vote of 4-3, Louisiana's Supreme Court has rejected Gov. John Bel Edwards' attempt to revive his executive order protecting the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people in state government.



The court on Friday refused to hear arguments on Edwards' April 2016 order banning discrimination in state government and state contracts based on sexual orientation and gender identity.



Republican Attorney General Jeff Landry had challenged the Democratic governor's order. A state district judge and appellate court agreed that it constituted an unconstitutional attempt to expand state law.



Justices Greg Guidry, Scott Crichton, James Genovese and Marcus Clark rejected the case without comment.



Chief Justice Bernette Johnson dissented, calling the order a "rational policy choice." She was joined by justices Jefferson Hughes and John Weimer.