Louisiana Healthcare Connection announces sponsorship of Red Stick Rewards program

Photo: Red Stick Farmers Market

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana Healthcare Connections has announced its sponsorship of the Big River Economic and Agriculture Alliance Red Stick Rewards program.

According to a release, the program will match purchases up to $10 made with a Louisiana Purchase Automated Benefit card at any Baton Rouge area Red Stick Farmers Market.

BREADA's markets have been accepting SNAP cards since 2013. In 2017 alone, more than 1,000 families doubled their buying power for fresh, locally-grown fruits and vegetable.

“Growing our reach to traditionally underserved communities feeds one of our core values: access to local foods for everyone, regardless of income level,” BREADA Executive Director Copper Alvarez said in a release.

Louisiana Healthcare Connections and BREADA are also teaming up to bring "Eat for Life" health fairs to Ryan Elementary. The program will be held during prime Louisiana growing seasons. It will feature local samples, cooking demonstrations, gardening activities, and a mini farmers market for students.