88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana health secretary: Cassidy bill damages coverage

1 hour 39 minutes 27 seconds ago Tuesday, September 19 2017 Sep 19, 2017 September 19, 2017 12:41 PM September 19, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's health leader is blasting the proposal pushed by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy to undo President Barack Obama's health law.
  
Health Secretary Rebekah Gee says the legislation from Louisiana's senior senator would jeopardize health coverage for more than 430,000 people in Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program and force damaging cuts to care for children, the disabled and pregnant women.
  
Gee posted a letter outlining her criticism to Cassidy on Twitter. Her boss, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, hasn't yet stated a position on the legislation.
  
Cassidy replied Tuesday that Gee didn't call to discuss her concerns. He said she's echoing claims from "a left-wing think tank which is working to preserve Obamacare."
  
Cassidy and his chief co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days