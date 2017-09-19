Louisiana health secretary: Cassidy bill damages coverage

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's health leader is blasting the proposal pushed by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy to undo President Barack Obama's health law.

Health Secretary Rebekah Gee says the legislation from Louisiana's senior senator would jeopardize health coverage for more than 430,000 people in Louisiana's Medicaid expansion program and force damaging cuts to care for children, the disabled and pregnant women.

Gee posted a letter outlining her criticism to Cassidy on Twitter. Her boss, Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards, hasn't yet stated a position on the legislation.

Cassidy replied Tuesday that Gee didn't call to discuss her concerns. He said she's echoing claims from "a left-wing think tank which is working to preserve Obamacare."

Cassidy and his chief co-sponsor, Sen. Lindsey Graham, are trying to rally 50 Republican votes to pass the bill.