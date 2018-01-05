30°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana has spent $1.3M to settle sexual harassment claims

4 hours 35 minutes 52 seconds ago Friday, January 05 2018 Jan 5, 2018 January 05, 2018 7:07 PM January 05, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana has paid at least $1.3 million to settle more than two dozen sexual harassment claims since mid-2009.
  
Some of the allegations were made against college professors, judges and a former state lawmaker.
  
The money was paid through Louisiana's self-insurance program, the Office of Risk Management. Data was provided to The Associated Press and other media outlets in response to public records requests.
  
Payments range from $5,500 for a claim involving a Grambling State University professor to $150,000 for a claim against a New Orleans judge. A $50,000 payment was made to settle a claim against a Baton Rouge area lawmaker who resigned in 2013.
  
The information doesn't include details of the conduct alleged.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days