Louisiana governor vetoes block of 'inclusionary zoning'

File Image

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - Louisiana's governor has vetoed a bill that would have prohibited local governments from passing zoning ordinances requiring builders to include low-income housing in some residential developments.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' Tuesday veto message says so-called 'inclusionary zoning' ordinances have been used around the country to increase affordable housing. He said the bill could jeopardize federal funding for affordable housing programs.

However, Edwards' veto message from Baton Rouge also had a warning to local governments. He said no Louisiana government has, so far, enacted an inclusionary zoning ordinance. He says if local governments don't pursue inclusionary zoning policies over the next year, he will conclude that they don't intend to do so. And, Edwards said, he will be inclined to let similar legislation become law if it passes again in 2019.