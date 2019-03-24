74°
Louisiana governor, Saints owner among Loyola honorees

Sunday, March 24 2019
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - New Orleans Saints and Pelicans owner Gayle Benson will deliver the commencement address to about 700 graduates of Loyola University in May.
  
The university said in a news release that Benson, a devout Catholic known for her philanthropy, will receive an honorary doctor of humane letters degree.
  
Commencement exercises are set for 10 a.m. in the Superdome on May 11.
  
Also receiving honorary degrees at the ceremony will be musician Deacon John Moore, Rabbi Alexis Berk, and Hiroshi Motomura an advocate and scholar in immigration law.
  
At 6 p.m. that evening in the Superdome, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards will deliver the commencement address for Loyola's College of Law.
  
Edwards, an attorney, also will receive an honorary degree.
