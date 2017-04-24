67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana governor's business tax planned for Monday debate

1 hour 18 minutes 58 seconds ago April 24, 2017 Apr 24, 2017 Monday, April 24 2017 April 24, 2017 9:15 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards' centerpiece business tax proposal, estimated to raise more than $416 million a year in new tax revenue, is getting its first legislative hearing.

And the House Ways and Means review of the bill, scheduled for Monday and Tuesday, could be the last debate the gross receipts tax ever gets.

Opposition is lined up against the tax, with little public support for the proposal, even from the Democratic governor's allies.

The Ways and Means Committee is particularly conservative and anti-tax, making it a more difficult path for any bill seeking to bring in new dollars for the treasury.

Edwards acknowledges the tax proposal hasn't picked up support, but his administration insists it's holding out hope the concept could draw backing when lawmakers understand it more.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days