Louisiana governor releases his new budget proposal Friday

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration is releasing its budget proposal for next year amid muddier-than-usual circumstances.

The last financial forecast for the upcoming 2019-20 budget year was adopted in June. But those figures don't reflect the recommendations of state economists who expect tax collections to be higher. They're also missing billions that agencies expect to receive from fees, fines, and other revenue sources.

Forecast changes have been stymied by Republican House Speaker Taylor Barras. The Edwards administration hasn't said publicly what it will release Friday to the Joint Legislative Committee on the Budget.

Edwards' budget proposal could either be an aspirational document about what the governor believes is expected to show up in the state treasury or a proposal that leaves huge cuts and gaps across state agencies.