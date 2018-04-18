Louisiana governor pushing for trained officers in schools

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Gov. John Bel Edwards says he wants a trained officer in every Louisiana school in the wake of a massacre at a high school in Florida where 17 people were killed.

The Democratic governor made the remarks Wednesday at the opening meeting of a group of educators and law enforcement officials tasked with studying school safety. The Louisiana Blue Ribbon Commission on School Safety is meeting as bills seeking to let teachers or certain civilians bring guns onto school grounds have failed in the Legislature.

A measure allowing students to wear bulletproof backpacks has gained the most traction this year, easily passing the Senate this month. Edwards reiterated his opposition to arming teachers and instead says it's important to strike a balance between school safety and the needs of students.