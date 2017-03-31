Louisiana governor, lawmakers targeting tax breaks for cuts

BATON ROUGE - As lawmakers consider rewriting Louisiana's tax laws, the credits, deductions and exemptions the state gives some items from taxes are squarely in lawmakers' crosshairs for elimination.



New Orleans Sen. J.P. Morrell spent hours last year holding hearings digging into every tax break the state has on the books. Now, he's trying to get rid of some of them, saying Louisiana can't afford them.



Gov. John Bel Edwards also wants to chip away at some programs that have Louisiana giving out almost as much in tax breaks as people and businesses pay in taxes. He's proposing some for removal, others for reduced generosity.



Targeted for elimination, if lawmakers agree in the upcoming regular session, are tax breaks for old airplane purchases, bone marrow donor expenses and vehicle conversions to alternative fuel.