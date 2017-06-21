74°
Louisiana governor expands law backed by former Saints star

42 minutes 35 seconds ago June 21, 2017 Jun 21, 2017 Wednesday, June 21 2017 June 21, 2017 10:27 AM in News
Source: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards has agreed to expand a law championed by beloved former New Orleans Saints player Steve Gleason that gives terminally-ill patients access to experimental treatments.

  

The governor has signed into law a bill broadening Louisiana's Right to Try Act to include robotic devices that help people unable to talk or write. Gleason, who has ALS and uses similar technology to speak, testified on behalf of the expansion.

  

The act, originally passed in 2014, allows terminally-ill patients with permission from their doctors to use experimental drugs and treatment methods that aren't approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Insurers don't have to cover the costs.

  

Edwards' office announced Tuesday he had signed the expansion proposal by Rep. Julie Stokes, a Kenner Republican.

  

