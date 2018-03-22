Louisiana governor disagrees with arming teachers at schools

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards says he doesn't like the idea of arming teachers in the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Florida.



The Democratic governor's comments Thursday were the first specifics he's offered on one the most contentious issues moving through the Legislature.



Edwards says he favors having more trained officers in schools and added that he is working with stakeholders to come up with a comprehensive safety program.



Roughly two dozen bills involving guns have been filed, most stemming from the massacre last month at a Florida high school where 17 people were killed.



Several Republicans have proposed measures to allow concealed handguns at schools and the arming of teachers or other school officials. Democrats, meanwhile, are pushing bans on assault weapons and other firearm restrictions.