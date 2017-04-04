Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana governor backs bills targeting opioid abuse
BATON ROUGE - Gov. John Bel Edwards is backing legislative proposals aimed at reducing opioid deaths in Louisiana.
The governor's office announced Tuesday that Edwards supports legislation to limit first-time prescriptions of opioids for acute pain to a seven-day supply for adults, with some exceptions.
The measure by New Orleans Rep. Helena Moreno and River Ridge Rep. Kirk Talbot also would restrict all acute pain prescriptions of opioids for children to seven days.
Edwards also backs a proposal by Parks Sen. Fred Mills to toughen a state prescription monitoring program.
The bills will be considered in the legislative session that begins Monday.
An Associated Press review found Louisiana had more painkiller prescriptions than people in 2015, 1.03 prescriptions per person, the sixth-highest rate nationally.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Two wanted for mugging man at Geismar home
-
Student teams battle in LSU's first 'Bengal Bot Brawl'
-
WATCH: Utility worker saves man who fell onto NYC subway tracks
-
Baton Rouge residents discuss neighborhood crime
-
Mayor of Central making emergency plan to clean ditches, culverts, drainage canals