72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana GOP slams Edwards business summit as campaign ploy

1 hour 13 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, February 20 2019 Feb 20, 2019 February 20, 2019 6:43 AM February 20, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Republican Party is objecting to Gov. John Bel Edwards' plans to hold a business summit Thursday, calling it a taxpayer-financed campaign event.

The GOP suggests the Democratic governor has created the summit to bolster his bid for a second term in office. Edwards' office said the all-day event in Baton Rouge is aimed at linking business leaders with government officials and highlighting "economic development success stories."

Edwards will give a speech, and several panel discussions will be held. The Republican Party said in a statement Tuesday that more than half the summit's panelists work for Edwards' administration or donated to his campaign directly or through their companies.

Edwards faces two announced Republican challengers in the Oct. 12 election: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days