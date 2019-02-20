Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana GOP slams Edwards business summit as campaign ploy
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana's Republican Party is objecting to Gov. John Bel Edwards' plans to hold a business summit Thursday, calling it a taxpayer-financed campaign event.
The GOP suggests the Democratic governor has created the summit to bolster his bid for a second term in office. Edwards' office said the all-day event in Baton Rouge is aimed at linking business leaders with government officials and highlighting "economic development success stories."
Edwards will give a speech, and several panel discussions will be held. The Republican Party said in a statement Tuesday that more than half the summit's panelists work for Edwards' administration or donated to his campaign directly or through their companies.
Edwards faces two announced Republican challengers in the Oct. 12 election: U.S. Rep. Ralph Abraham and Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone.
