Louisiana golfers defy odds, hit back-to-back holes-in-one

CLINTON - Two golfers playing a round of golf Sunday defied the odds with a stroke of luck.

George Ory and Jackie Achee are amateur golfers who hit back-to-back holes-in-one on the same hole. The two, along with Achee's husband, were playing number 4/13, a par three, at Oak Lake Golf Course in Clinton when it happened. The group plays the 9-hole course often.

"It's pretty remarkable that this has happened," said Ory.

The day was overcast and breezy. Warm enough for the threesome to venture outside and take in a round of 18.

"We hadn't picked up our clubs since the middle of October last year," said Achee.

They've been playing golf together for about 33 years. Ory introduced Achee to the game and they've been playing together ever since.

Achee stood 141 yards away from the pin and pulled a five iron from her bag.

"I hit a really nice shot but ya know you don't think it's going to go into the hole and my playing partner George said, 'Jackie I think you made a hole in one,'" said Achee.

Thinking it might have flown the green, she prepared to lay-up and Ory was next. He was tackling the same distance, hitting into the wind. He took out his six iron and approached the ball, marked with two red dots.

"I caught it a little thin," said Ory. "I did not catch it in the sweet spot."

Neither could see exactly where their ball landed. When they got to the green, they couldn't find either ball. That's when Achee looked in the cup.

"And I look in and I see one ball and I see it's my ball," she said. "Then I see another ball and I said, 'y'all, there are two balls in here."

Both Achee and Ory's golf balls were in the hole. They hit back-to-back holes-in-one.

According to the National Hole-In-One Registry, the odds of two players from the same group acing the same hole is 17 million to one. There's isn't much data to support doing that with back-to-back swings.

"I don't know how we did it just an incredible stroke of luck," said Achee.

It might have been luck. Or chance.

Achee recalls a golf day last year in July when the three were out playing Beaver Creek. Ory was having pains in his chest. His heart stopped beating for four minutes. He credits two firemen from Zachary for saving his life.

"I was basically dead," he said.

He left the hospital three days later with a couple of stents and was told he had "no damage." Three weeks later he was out playing golf again.

It's a game, he'll never leave and Sunday was a day he'll never forget.

"We'll remember this day for a long time," said Ory.

This was Achee's second hole-in-one and Ory's first. Over his amateur golfing career, Ory says he's witnessed three holes-in-one and have come close to an ace but never actually succeeded until Sunday.