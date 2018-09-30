Louisiana Gold Star families monument unveiled

BATON ROUGE- Hundreds of veterans, active service members, and their families gathered in the newly renamed Veterans Memorial Park to watch as the new gold star families memorial monument was unveiled.

"Wow. It's amazing. Absolutely amazing," said Barbara Holman-Lynn.

She lost her brother, Raymond in 1969. "When the Marines came to the door, my mom was at work, and they came, and they told us that my brother had died and that was a very traumatic day."

The monument is for people like Barbara who have lost family members in battle.

A ceremony surrounded the unveiling, featuring the singing group the Victory Bells and remarks from medal of honor recipient Woody Williams.

Governor Jon Bel Edwards served as the keynote speaker. He himself a veteran made sure the legislation for the monument was one of the first things to pass in the last session.

"We have one of the most visited state capitals in the country, so this is entirely appropriate that we put the Gold Star Memorial monument here so everyone can know that the folks of Louisiana appreciate and pay tribute to those family members of folks who have died in service to the country," said Edwards.

You can visit the memorial inside the Louisiana Veterans Memorial Park, formerly Arsenal Park.