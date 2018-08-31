Louisiana gets extra $80M in federal highway money

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Louisiana is getting $80 million in redistributed federal highway funds that weren't spent by other states.

Gov. John Bel Edwards' administration announced the extra money Thursday, along with the list of projects slated to divvy up the financing. The money will be used for projects including road construction in Baton Rouge and resurfacing parts of Interstate 12 and Interstate 20.

Money also will be used to make improvements to Interstate 10 in Lake Charles. When the Federal Highway Administration reshuffles the unspent dollars, the state getting the money must be able to use them quickly to advance projects.

Louisiana's transportation department says this is the 18th year in a row the state has received redistributed dollars, but this is the largest amount ever that Louisiana has gotten.