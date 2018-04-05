Louisiana gets additional $1.2 billion to fund flood prevention projects

BATON ROUGE - The US government has set aside more than $1.2 billion to fund hazard mitigation in parishes impacted by the 2016 floods.

According to a joint statement from Governor John Bel Edwards and Representative Garrett Graves, the $1.213 billion will be used to fund flood prevention projects like the Comite River Diversion Canal.

Once the state gets full details on how the money may be spent, it will work with local governments to determine which other projects should be funded.

The funds may also be used to clear debris in bayous, ditches and other drainage waterways in East Baton Rouge, Livingston, Ascension and other vulnerable areas.