Louisiana gets $320k grant to help monitor beach waters

Wednesday, June 27 2018
By: WBRZ Staff
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is receiving more than $300,000 to monitor waters along the state's coastline.

The $320,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is part of a larger sum being awarded to a total of 35 states territories and tribes to develop and implement beach-monitoring and notification programs.

Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.

