Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana gets $320k grant to help monitor beach waters
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana is receiving more than $300,000 to monitor waters along the state's coastline.
The $320,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency is part of a larger sum being awarded to a total of 35 states territories and tribes to develop and implement beach-monitoring and notification programs.
Under the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health (BEACH) Act, EPA awards grants to eligible state, territorial and tribal applicants to help them and their local government partners monitor water quality at coastal and Great Lakes beaches. When bacteria levels are too high for safe swimming, these agencies notify the public by posting beach warnings or closing the beach.
More information on the BEACH Act and the grant can be found here:
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Sparking power line, trailer fire causes concern for firefighters
-
Metro Council to discuss half-cent sales tax to help improve BR traffic
-
One injured in shooting on St. Gerard Ave.
-
Collection issues continue for Republic Services in Ascension Parish
-
New tax initiative to be introduced at Metro Council Wednesday