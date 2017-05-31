Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana gas tax hike proposal dies without House debate
BATON ROUGE - The man who sponosred a bill to increase the the state's gas tax says the proposal will not pass the House of Representatives.
On Wednesday, Representative Steve Carter said there would be no debate over the proposed 10 cent gas tax hike after it failed to gain the majority necessary for approval.
Carter says the bill was about 10 votes short of the necessary two-thirds majority.
Rep. Steve Carter confirms there will be no debate/vote on gas tax. Says he was abt 10 votes short of 2/3 majority @WBRZ #lalege https://t.co/5P6EsthJZT— Mark Armstrong (@TvMarkArmstrong) May 31, 2017
The proposal, which was originally presented as a 17 cent tax hike, would have charged an additional 10 cents per gallon for gasoline purchases in the state. The amount was decreased after the original proposal did not earn enough support.
