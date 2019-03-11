Louisiana flood victims sue Trump administration over aid

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Two Louisiana homeowners are suing President Donald Trump's administration for policy change delays that have kept thousands of victims of a massive 2016 flood from receiving federal aid.

The federal lawsuit was filed Monday by Jeffry and Amanda Meyer, who owned a Livingston Parish home destroyed in the flood that devastated the Baton Rouge region.

The Meyers took out a disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration. They are among thousands of homeowners unable to access a federally financed disaster grant program created later because that was deemed a duplication of federal benefits.

Congress changed the law in October so SBA loans wouldn't count against the grants.

But the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which oversees the disaster money, hasn't issued legal guidance to match the changes.