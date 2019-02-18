Louisiana flood victims still waiting for federal aid change

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana officials say the month-long partial federal government shutdown likely further delayed recovery grants to homeowners still trying to recover from the 2016 flooding.

As many as 6,000 Louisiana residents who took out loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration have been waiting to see if federal rules might change so they could access Restore Louisiana recovery grants.

Congress changed the law in October to allow SBA loan applicants to not have those count against the federally financed grants. But The Advocate reports state officials are waiting for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to issue new legal guidance.

HUD spokesman Brian Sullivan says the agency, which saw 97 percent of its workforce furloughed during the shutdown, hopes to issue its new SBA loan rules by March's end.