Louisiana flood-aid program looking for eligible homeowners

2 hours 57 minutes 46 seconds ago Sunday, May 27 2018 May 27, 2018 May 27, 2018 11:36 AM May 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's rebuilding program for homeowners with damage from the 2016 floods is hosting outreach events trying to get more people in the pipeline for federal aid.
  
The deadline for filling out a survey that starts the process for homeowner assistance is July 20, and the Restore Louisiana program is hoping to get more surveys complete.
  
Homeowners can fill out the survey online , call 1-866-735-2001 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday or visit a housing assistance center in Lafayette, Hammond, Monroe or Baton Rouge on weekdays.
  
But program representatives also will be available at the outreach events to help with survey completion. A schedule of the events is available online .
  
More than 11,000 people have received grant offers totaling $292 million so far from the federally-funded homeowner program.
