Louisiana flags to fly at half-staff in honor of John McCain

BATON ROUGE (AP) - Louisiana public buildings will fly their American and state flags at half-staff to honor U.S. Sen. John McCain.

Gov. John Bel Edwards announced Monday he's ordered the lowering of the flags for seven days, until McCain is buried on Sunday. On Twitter, Louisiana's Democratic governor called the order "a small token of our appreciation for his life of service to this country."

McCain, a Republican from Arizona, died Saturday of brain cancer.

Several other states have made similar gestures for the senator.

Flags at the White House also returned to half-staff Monday, after President Donald Trump faced criticism for allowing them to fly at full-staff. McCain and Trump frequently clashed. Trump questioned the heroism of McCain, a decorated Navy pilot, and McCain often criticized Trump's leadership style and policies.