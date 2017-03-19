Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana fisheries agency offers boating safety courses
BATON ROUGE - Louisiana's Department of Wildlife and Fisheries is offering seven free boating education courses around the state this week.
The effort is part of a national Spring Aboard-Take a Boating Education Course campaign.
Boating education courses are mandatory for anyone in Louisiana born after Jan. 1, 1984, who operates a motorboat over 10 horsepower. The wildlife and fisheries department says its safe boating education program, started in 2003, has certified more than 99,000 boaters.
The department says U.S. Coast Guard statistics show that in cases where the level of boater education is known, 80 percent of deaths in boating accidents happened when the operator hadn't taken any education course or instruction.
Information about the free courses is available online at: www.wlf.louisiana.gov/boating/courses.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
UPDATE REPORT: Deputy shot, killed overnight
-
Overnight news conference about shooting death of deputy
-
Deputies salute fallen colleague
-
60-year-old family business robbed for first time; police looking for suspect
-
Good Samaritans helped console LSU student who sought refuge after being kidnapped,...