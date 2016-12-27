Louisiana fireworks hurt nearly a dozen people each New Year's Eve

PORT ALLEN- One of the best ways to ring in the New Year is with a bang but state officials caution people about fireworks.

An average of nine people in Louisiana are hurt every firework season (July 4th and New Year's Eve) according to State Fire Marshal Butch Browning.

"Most injuries occur because they were handling the pyrotechnic or they remanufactured the pyrotechnic. They put a bunch of them together and you have a much more volatile explosion," said Browning.

He recommends keeping a bucket of water close, stand back after it's lit, don't consume alcohol and don't let children play with fireworks unsupervised.

If someone does get burned call 911 if it's serious. Otherwise run cool water over the burned area for 10 minutes and then go to the doctor.

Browning warns against buying fireworks from unlicensed dealers because they could sell substandard and dangerous explosives.

It's illegal to buy and set off fireworks in East Baton Rouge Parish.

All of the surrounding parishes allow them with the exception of many cities including New Roads, Port Allen, Brusly, Donaldsonville, Gonzales, Denham Springs and Walker.

Police will patrol for illegal firework use New Year's Eve. Those caught will have their fireworks confiscated and could be fined.