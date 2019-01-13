42°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana Film Prize seeks short-film competition applicants

3 hours 54 minutes 23 seconds ago Sunday, January 13 2019 Jan 13, 2019 January 13, 2019 5:27 PM January 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Louisiana Film Prize

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) - A northwest Louisiana short-film competition is seeking applicants for its 2019 film prize, which will award $50,000 to the winning director.
 
To be eligible for the Louisiana Film Prize, independent filmmakers must produce an original short film ranging from five minutes to 15 minutes in designated parishes in northwest Louisiana.
 
This year, competition filming locations will expand to include Lincoln Parish, with downtown Ruston and Louisiana Tech University.
 
The Shreveport Times reports that registration to submit a short film is discounted at $25 for a limited time at www.lafilmprize.com .
 
Previous finalists and winners of the prize have used the competition to launch new short film, feature film, web-based and other productions. The competition is in its eighth year, aimed at drawing attention to the region as an independent filmmaking location.
 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days