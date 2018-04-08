54°
Louisiana festival: from drink tickets to bracelets

Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
File Image: The Advocate
LAFAYETTE, La. - A popular Louisiana festival will issue electronic bracelets instead of selling tickets for fairgoers to buy drinks and festival merchandise.
  
The Advertiser reports that payments for drinks and merchandise at Festival International de Louisiane will be made when the bands are "tapped" at monitoring stations at beverage and merchandise locations. The purchase price is deducted from a balance set by the user. The user can pre-pay with cash or credit cards.
  
Users will have the option to set an automatic recharge of their wristband amounts if the balance falls below a certain level.
  
When the festival is over, unused funds can be refunded back to the user's credit card or a bank account.
  
The festival opens April 25.
